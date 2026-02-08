Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 41,941.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $134,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,390.30. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $202.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.23.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

