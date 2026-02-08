Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $927,000 Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 37.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after buying an additional 442,414 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 6,163.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 397,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 391,543 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in GeneDx by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after acquiring an additional 366,711 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth $31,488,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,178,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,857 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $1,562,213.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,561.93. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Ruch sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $6,094,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,978.17. The trade was a 76.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 68,961 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $155.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GeneDx

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 936.56 and a beta of 2.00. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $170.87.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.