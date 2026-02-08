Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total transaction of $102,870.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,200,068.11. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day moving average of $219.51. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $260.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.71.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

