Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $558,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 127.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 49,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $253.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.13.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.