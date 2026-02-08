Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 379.9% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,987,000 after buying an additional 6,974,347 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,570,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,402,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,778,000 after purchasing an additional 924,810 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE MGM opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 25.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Texas Capital raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $62.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $39,884,552.40. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,351,305. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

