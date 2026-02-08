Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,007 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $487,526,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 1,636,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,778,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $253,407,000 after buying an additional 1,407,776 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $59,176,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $250,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,074.54. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Key Stories Impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.