Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 922.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,663,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,486,000 after buying an additional 91,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 761,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

