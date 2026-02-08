Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 29,811 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,811 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,954.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.21.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

