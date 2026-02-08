Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 204,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,840. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

