Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,840.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $186.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.72.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,943.20. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,668.80. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,074. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

