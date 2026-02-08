Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth $3,309,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore upped their price target on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Paramount Skydance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Paramount Skydance Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PSKY opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.37). Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

