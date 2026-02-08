Peter Farrell Sells 2,000 Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $502,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,102.63. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ResMed Stock Up 1.8%

RMD opened at $271.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.ResMed’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in ResMed by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ResMed from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

