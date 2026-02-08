Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,688 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $12,437,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average of $338.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.