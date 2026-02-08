Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5,754.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Glaukos by 909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4,970.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $1,915,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,611.79. The trade was a 28.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 186,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $21,498,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,684,125. This trade represents a 54.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,655 shares of company stock worth $37,752,234. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.9%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE GKOS opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

