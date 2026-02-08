PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,673,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $94,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,715,000 after acquiring an additional 370,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,438,000 after acquiring an additional 265,558 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.08.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

