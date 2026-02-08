Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $310.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price (down from $316.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $332.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.63.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $287.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.82. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.54 and a twelve month high of $322.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,576,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,613,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,114,303,000 after acquiring an additional 126,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $1,153,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,177,000 after purchasing an additional 177,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,924,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,674,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

