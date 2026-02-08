Q1 Earnings Forecast for SLAB Issued By KeyCorp

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLAB. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

SLAB stock opened at $206.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $208.84.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 467,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,621 shares during the last quarter.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,907. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,246 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $595,161.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,944.77. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,528 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

