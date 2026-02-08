Q1 EPS Estimates for SPWR Raised by Northland Securities

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CSLM Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Northland Securities also issued estimates for CSLM Acquisition’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CSLM Acquisition in a research report on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

CSLM Acquisition stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.81. CSLM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CSLM Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million.

Key CSLM Acquisition News

Here are the key news stories impacting CSLM Acquisition this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple EPS estimates for CSLM Acquisition, boosting near‑term and multiyear outlooks — Q1 2026 from ($0.09) to ($0.03), Q2 2026 from ($0.08) to ($0.04), Q3 2026 to $0.04 (from $0.01), FY2026 from ($0.11) to $0.06, and FY2027 from $0.01 to $0.08 — implying the company could move to consistent profitability and supporting upward pressure on the stock. MarketBeat SPWR

Neutral Sentiment: SunPower Inc. (also using ticker SPWR in filings) announced the appointment of Wendell H. Laidley as CFO — a routine senior hire that may be viewed positively for SunPower's execution but has uncertain direct impact on CSLM Acquisition; the overlapping ticker-level news can increase trading volume and headline noise for SPWR shares. SunPower Names Wendell H. Laidley CFO

SunPower Inc. (also using ticker SPWR in filings) announced the appointment of Wendell H. Laidley as CFO — a routine senior hire that may be viewed positively for SunPower’s execution but has uncertain direct impact on CSLM Acquisition; the overlapping ticker-level news can increase trading volume and headline noise for SPWR shares. Negative Sentiment: SunPower disclosed inducement RSU grants tied to its Cobalt acquisition totaling 850,000 shares (vesting over five years). While this is a standard retention mechanism, the awards represent potential dilution and could be viewed negatively by some shareholders; because the press release references the same SPWR ticker, it can also create short‑term selling or confusion for CSLM Acquisition investors. SunPower Reports Inducement Grants In Connection with Cobalt Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

