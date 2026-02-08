Q2 EPS Estimate for Commercial Metals Decreased by Analyst

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $83.11 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $84.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

In related news, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,986.22. This trade represents a 27.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $2,003,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,813.60. This represents a 32.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $15,579,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 225,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 430.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and revenue beat consensus — CMC reported $1.84 EPS vs. $1.55 expected and revenue above forecasts, signaling solid demand and margin strength that support the stock’s rally. MarketBeat: CMC profile and earnings

Q4 results and revenue beat consensus — CMC reported $1.84 EPS vs. $1.55 expected and revenue above forecasts, signaling solid demand and margin strength that support the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend paid Feb. 2 — the company paid a quarterly dividend ($0.18), supporting yield and returning cash to shareholders (annualized $0.72). This appeals to income-focused investors. MarketBeat: Dividend and company summary

Dividend paid Feb. 2 — the company paid a quarterly dividend ($0.18), supporting yield and returning cash to shareholders (annualized $0.72). This appeals to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst bullishness remains — Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo have recent positive views/raised targets (e.g., MS to $85), which can attract buyers and support momentum. MarketBeat: Analyst notes

Some analyst bullishness remains — Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo have recent positive views/raised targets (e.g., MS to $85), which can attract buyers and support momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional holders continue to hold or modestly increase positions — high institutional ownership (~87%) indicates concentrated investor interest but limits free float. This is structurally neutral but can amplify moves. MarketBeat: Institutional ownership

Large institutional holders continue to hold or modestly increase positions — high institutional ownership (~87%) indicates concentrated investor interest but limits free float. This is structurally neutral but can amplify moves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded CMC from “strong-buy” to “hold” and trimmed near-term and FY estimates slightly — Q2 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2027/FY2028 forecasts were nudged lower, which could temper momentum among some growth-focused investors. Zacks Research note

Zacks Research downgraded CMC from “strong-buy” to “hold” and trimmed near-term and FY estimates slightly — Q2 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2027/FY2028 forecasts were nudged lower, which could temper momentum among some growth-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — director/officer Jennifer Durbin sold ~25,050 shares (~$2.0M) in early February, a meaningful reduction in her position that some investors may view as a negative signal. InsiderTrades: insider sale

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

