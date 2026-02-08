Q4 EPS Estimate for CACI International Raised by Analyst

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $7.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.63. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $30.44 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $34.21 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $800.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.09.

View Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Stock Up 3.3%

CACI stock opened at $618.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $590.66 and its 200 day moving average is $545.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $683.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 378,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 27.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 77,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 191,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Key CACI International News

Here are the key news stories impacting CACI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target for CACI to $700, signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook and likely supporting buying interest. JPMorgan Price Target Raise

JPMorgan raised its price target for CACI to $700, signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised some longer‑term/annual estimates — notably FY2026 EPS to $28.33 (from $27.74), Q4 2027 to $8.55 (from $8.30), Q4 2026 to $7.75 (from $7.63) and FY2028 to $34.21 (from $34.00) — which supports a stronger medium‑term earnings outlook.

Zacks Research raised some longer‑term/annual estimates — notably FY2026 EPS to $28.33 (from $27.74), Q4 2027 to $8.55 (from $8.30), Q4 2026 to $7.75 (from $7.63) and FY2028 to $34.21 (from $34.00) — which supports a stronger medium‑term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks made several very small downward tweaks (e.g., Q3 2026 to $6.92 from $6.93; Q3 2027 to $7.78 from $7.81; Q1 2028 to $7.99 from $8.04) that are unlikely to materially change the story but show analysts refining near‑term pacing.

Zacks made several very small downward tweaks (e.g., Q3 2026 to $6.92 from $6.93; Q3 2027 to $7.78 from $7.81; Q1 2028 to $7.99 from $8.04) that are unlikely to materially change the story but show analysts refining near‑term pacing. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a few near‑term quarter forecasts more meaningfully — Q2 2027 to $7.16 (from $7.45) and Q2 2028 to $8.11 (from $8.32) — indicating some downward pressure on mid‑year 2027–2028 earnings expectations.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.