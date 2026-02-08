Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unifi Q3 Earnings

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unifi in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UFI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unifi currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Unifi Price Performance

Unifi stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Unifi has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $121.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 34.2% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 981,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Unifi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 812,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,572 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 40,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $141,578.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,466,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,857.50. This trade represents a 1.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

More Unifi News

Here are the key news stories impacting Unifi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unifi beat the most recent quarterly EPS and revenue consensus (reported on Feb 3). The company posted smaller-than-expected losses and revenue slightly above estimates, which supports near-term credibility on execution and helps limit downside. UFI MarketBeat page

Unifi beat the most recent quarterly EPS and revenue consensus (reported on Feb 3). The company posted smaller-than-expected losses and revenue slightly above estimates, which supports near-term credibility on execution and helps limit downside. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.41 (from $0.40), signaling that the analyst expects a stronger recovery in late 2027 — a positive sign for medium-term earnings visibility.

Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.41 (from $0.40), signaling that the analyst expects a stronger recovery in late 2027 — a positive sign for medium-term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti issued Q2 2027 guidance of $0.03 EPS. This small positive quarter estimate suggests the firm expects sequential improvement, but the magnitude is modest and likely already priced in.

Sidoti issued Q2 2027 guidance of $0.03 EPS. This small positive quarter estimate suggests the firm expects sequential improvement, but the magnitude is modest and likely already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-call coverage notes management is pursuing strategic initiatives to navigate current market and input-cost challenges; these steps could stabilize margins but will take time to flow through results. Unifi Inc (UFI) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Recent earnings-call coverage notes management is pursuing strategic initiatives to navigate current market and input-cost challenges; these steps could stabilize margins but will take time to flow through results. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed several near-term estimates, reducing Q3 2027 to $0.29 from $0.31 and nudging Q1 2027 to ($0.04) from ($0.03). These downward tweaks indicate more cautious near-term demand or margin assumptions.

Sidoti trimmed several near-term estimates, reducing Q3 2027 to $0.29 from $0.31 and nudging Q1 2027 to ($0.04) from ($0.03). These downward tweaks indicate more cautious near-term demand or margin assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti materially lowered Q3 2026 to ($0.22) (from ($0.13)) and cut FY2026 to ($1.18) (from ($1.13)), signaling weaker expected results across FY2026. They also reduced Q4 2026 to $0.08 (from $0.12). Collectively, these cuts weigh on near-term earnings expectations and explain downward pressure on the stock.

Unifi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc (NYSE: UFI) is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi’s vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post‐consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.