Research Analysts Set Expectations for CGTX FY2025 Earnings

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst F. Ahmed expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Brookline Cap M raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 89,075 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 997,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 493,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded CGTX to “Strong‑Buy” and released a set of quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates that are less negative than market consensus (Brookline FY2026: -$0.46 vs. consensus -$0.80). The upgrade plus narrower loss estimates likely improved investor expectations for future valuation and financing needs. Brookline coverage (MarketBeat)

Positive Sentiment: Cognition extended the duration of its expanded access program (EAP) for Zervimesine (CT1812) in dementia with Lewy bodies, allowing enrolled patients additional months of treatment — a sign of ongoing clinical engagement and potential real‑world data generation that can de‑risk the program incrementally. GlobeNewswire: EAP extension

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Brookline research notes repeated the same forward‑looking quarterly estimates (Q4‑2025 through Q4‑2026) and the Strong‑Buy call — the breadth of published estimates helps set expectations but adds little new detail beyond the upgrade. Brookline coverage (MarketBeat)

Negative Sentiment: Despite the more favorable forecasts from Brookline, Cognition remains a clinical‑stage company with no approved products and ongoing projected losses (consensus FY current year ~ -$0.80 EPS). That keeps the stock exposed to clinical, regulatory and financing risk, which can drive volatility and dilution. Market context (MarketBeat)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

