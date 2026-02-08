Robert W. Baird Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $101.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $74.86 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.