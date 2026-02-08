Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Roku by 345.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,150 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,023,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $85.85 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $322,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,438.52. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $353,535.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,245.32. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $24,878,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

