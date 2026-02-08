Rosenblatt Securities Cuts 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $2.75

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 8X8

8X8 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at 8X8

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.02 million, a PE ratio of -130.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 85,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $212,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 652,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,357.50. This trade represents a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 505.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 66,070 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8×8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8×8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.