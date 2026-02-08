SaverOne 2014 Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 24th (NASDAQ:SVRE)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 23rd.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Trading Up 2.8%

SVRE opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of SaverOne 2014 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SaverOne 2014 has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.