SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 67.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,356,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,245,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,119,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

