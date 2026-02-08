SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 125,616 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,616 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TeraWulf by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after buying an additional 2,617,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 966.9% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,729 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $8,949,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,760,000. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,970,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $23.25 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

TeraWulf Stock Up 19.9%

WULF opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.69.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 336.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $50,177.78. Following the purchase, the director owned 266,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,165.58. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

