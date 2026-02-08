Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 317.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.27, for a total transaction of $8,585,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,024,739.12. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This trade represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 137,976 shares of company stock worth $45,330,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $429.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.77. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $459.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.48.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

