SEI Investments Company $SEIC Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3,554.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.0%

SEIC opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.97 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 24,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,003,149.90. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,942,812 shares in the company, valued at $561,465,206.44. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,224,247.04. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.