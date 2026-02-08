Sidoti Csr Expects Higher Earnings for Flexsteel Industries

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLXS. Zacks Research raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $307.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.80%.

Flexsteel Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flexsteel Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and market-share gains — Seeking Alpha highlights that Flexsteel delivered a “double beat” for fiscal Q2, gained share through improved product lines and wider distribution, and appears to be executing well in a difficult furnishings backdrop. Flexsteel: Thriving In A Turbulent Industry Environment

Q2 results and market-share gains — Seeking Alpha highlights that Flexsteel delivered a “double beat” for fiscal Q2, gained share through improved product lines and wider distribution, and appears to be executing well in a difficult furnishings backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades raise forward EPS expectations — Sidoti’s A. Lebiedzinski has nudged multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts higher (examples include FY2026 and FY2027 lifts), signaling improved analyst conviction in Flexsteel’s earnings trajectory. That revision activity supports the rally. MarketBeat Sidoti Coverage

Analyst upgrades raise forward EPS expectations — Sidoti’s A. Lebiedzinski has nudged multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts higher (examples include FY2026 and FY2027 lifts), signaling improved analyst conviction in Flexsteel’s earnings trajectory. That revision activity supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Zacks interest — FLXS was added to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (including “New Strong Buy” and “Best Value” mentions) and appears in Zacks commentary on rising estimates, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Zacks interest — FLXS was added to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (including “New Strong Buy” and “Best Value” mentions) and appears in Zacks commentary on rising estimates, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. Neutral Sentiment: Sector relative performance — A Zacks note compares Flexsteel to the broader consumer discretionary sector year‑to‑date; the company has outperformed peers so far, but broader sector trends (housing, durable goods demand) remain relevant context. Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel (FLXS) This Year?

Sector relative performance — A Zacks note compares Flexsteel to the broader consumer discretionary sector year‑to‑date; the company has outperformed peers so far, but broader sector trends (housing, durable goods demand) remain relevant context. Negative Sentiment: Margin headwinds reiterated — Seeking Alpha (and management/analyst commentary) warns of margin pressure in calendar 2026. Even with stronger top-line execution and share gains, compression in gross or operating margins could limit EPS upside and temper valuation multiples. Flexsteel Reiterates Margin Headwinds In Calendar 2026

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXS) is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel’s upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

Recommended Stories

