Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Estimate for ARLP Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Mathison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARLP. Zacks Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.37 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $51,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly update shows a profit surge driven by record royalties — a tangible operational beat that supports cash flow and distributions. Article Title

Quarterly update shows a profit surge driven by record royalties — a tangible operational beat that supports cash flow and distributions. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece arguing ARLP can sustain higher profitability, which may attract income and value investors. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece arguing ARLP can sustain higher profitability, which may attract income and value investors. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised several near‑term quarter estimates (notably Q1/Q3/Q4 2026) and lifted FY2028 expectations, signaling some analyst confidence in sustained earnings power.

Noble Financial raised several near‑term quarter estimates (notably Q1/Q3/Q4 2026) and lifted FY2028 expectations, signaling some analyst confidence in sustained earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data shows 0 shares shorted (likely a data anomaly) and a 0.0 days short‑interest ratio — no meaningful short squeeze signal.

Reported short‑interest data shows 0 shares shorted (likely a data anomaly) and a 0.0 days short‑interest ratio — no meaningful short squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti Csr issued broad downward revisions across multiple quarters and cut its FY2027 EPS view from $2.60 to $2.40, reducing near‑term earnings expectations and raising downside risk to consensus estimates.

Sidoti Csr issued broad downward revisions across multiple quarters and cut its FY2027 EPS view from $2.60 to $2.40, reducing near‑term earnings expectations and raising downside risk to consensus estimates. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered several discrete quarterly forecasts (Q1–Q4 across 2026–2027 in various notes), which can pressure the stock as investors reprice forward earnings and distribution sustainability.

Sidoti lowered several discrete quarterly forecasts (Q1–Q4 across 2026–2027 in various notes), which can pressure the stock as investors reprice forward earnings and distribution sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Noble also trimmed some multi‑year and FY2026/FY2027 estimates in the same batch of reports — a reminder that analyst views are mixed and consensus could drift lower if more downgrades follow.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance’s integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

