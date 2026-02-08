Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $48.80.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 56.44%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,067,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,111 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,279,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,991,000 after buying an additional 4,446,104 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 41.1% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 4,433,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares during the period. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

