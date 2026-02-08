Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

Snap Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.83. Snap has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $524,319.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,030,301 shares in the company, valued at $25,272,710.34. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $591,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,854,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,549.88. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,210. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 471,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 61.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 price target, signaling a bullish view that could attract buyers and help lift the stock. B. Riley upgrade

B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 price target, signaling a bullish view that could attract buyers and help lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 target, another high-profile bullish call that supports the rally. BofA upgrade

Bank of America also upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 target, another high-profile bullish call that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue growth (~+10% y/y), earnings beats in some reports and a sizeable jump in net income — evidence management’s profitability focus is working and giving bulls ammunition. Q4 earnings beat (Zacks)

Q4 results showed revenue growth (~+10% y/y), earnings beats in some reports and a sizeable jump in net income — evidence management’s profitability focus is working and giving bulls ammunition. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large purchases of SNAP call options indicate speculative or directional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Call option activity

Unusually large purchases of SNAP call options indicate speculative or directional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Neutral Sentiment: Snap filed its 2025 Form 10‑K (routine but provides audited detail and disclosure for investors). 10‑K filing

Snap filed its 2025 Form 10‑K (routine but provides audited detail and disclosure for investors). Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a Market Perform rating — a hold view that is neither a large buy signal nor a sell endorsement. Citizens Jmp reaffirmation

Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a Market Perform rating — a hold view that is neither a large buy signal nor a sell endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Numerous analysts cut price targets or moved to cautious stances this week (Wells Fargo to $8, Cantor Fitzgerald to $7, JPMorgan to $7 with an underweight, Evercore to $9, TD Cowen to $8, etc.), creating downward pressure on consensus expectations. Analyst price target cuts

Numerous analysts cut price targets or moved to cautious stances this week (Wells Fargo to $8, Cantor Fitzgerald to $7, JPMorgan to $7 with an underweight, Evercore to $9, TD Cowen to $8, etc.), creating downward pressure on consensus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite profitability improvements, daily active users fell and management gave softer near‑term revenue cues — factors that cap valuation upside and explain why many analysts remain cautious. User decline and strategy (TechCrunch)

Despite profitability improvements, daily active users fell and management gave softer near‑term revenue cues — factors that cap valuation upside and explain why many analysts remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Market consensus remains skewed toward reduce/hold: many analysts rate the stock lower overall, and some coverage noted the shares touched a new low after results — increasing short-term volatility risk. Consensus reduce

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

