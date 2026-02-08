Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.66.

SNAP opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Snap has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $27,767.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 483,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,548.54. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,882 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $591,155.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,854,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,549.88. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,210. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Snap by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 561.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 price target, signaling a bullish view that could attract buyers and help lift the stock. B. Riley upgrade

B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 price target, signaling a bullish view that could attract buyers and help lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 target, another high-profile bullish call that supports the rally. BofA upgrade

Bank of America also upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 target, another high-profile bullish call that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue growth (~+10% y/y), earnings beats in some reports and a sizeable jump in net income — evidence management’s profitability focus is working and giving bulls ammunition. Q4 earnings beat (Zacks)

Q4 results showed revenue growth (~+10% y/y), earnings beats in some reports and a sizeable jump in net income — evidence management’s profitability focus is working and giving bulls ammunition. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large purchases of SNAP call options indicate speculative or directional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Call option activity

Unusually large purchases of SNAP call options indicate speculative or directional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Neutral Sentiment: Snap filed its 2025 Form 10‑K (routine but provides audited detail and disclosure for investors). 10‑K filing

Snap filed its 2025 Form 10‑K (routine but provides audited detail and disclosure for investors). Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a Market Perform rating — a hold view that is neither a large buy signal nor a sell endorsement. Citizens Jmp reaffirmation

Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a Market Perform rating — a hold view that is neither a large buy signal nor a sell endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Numerous analysts cut price targets or moved to cautious stances this week (Wells Fargo to $8, Cantor Fitzgerald to $7, JPMorgan to $7 with an underweight, Evercore to $9, TD Cowen to $8, etc.), creating downward pressure on consensus expectations. Analyst price target cuts

Numerous analysts cut price targets or moved to cautious stances this week (Wells Fargo to $8, Cantor Fitzgerald to $7, JPMorgan to $7 with an underweight, Evercore to $9, TD Cowen to $8, etc.), creating downward pressure on consensus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite profitability improvements, daily active users fell and management gave softer near‑term revenue cues — factors that cap valuation upside and explain why many analysts remain cautious. User decline and strategy (TechCrunch)

Despite profitability improvements, daily active users fell and management gave softer near‑term revenue cues — factors that cap valuation upside and explain why many analysts remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Market consensus remains skewed toward reduce/hold: many analysts rate the stock lower overall, and some coverage noted the shares touched a new low after results — increasing short-term volatility risk. Consensus reduce

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

