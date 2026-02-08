Stephen Birrell Buys 4,286,694 Shares of Nativo Resources (LON:NTVO) Stock

Nativo Resources plc (LON:NTVO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Birrell acquired 4,286,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £42,866.94.
Nativo Resources Stock Performance
Nativo Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 3. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44.
Nativo Resources Company Profile
