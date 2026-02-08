Stephen Birrell Buys 4,286,694 Shares of Nativo Resources (LON:NTVO) Stock

Nativo Resources plc (LON:NTVO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Birrell acquired 4,286,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £42,866.94.

Nativo Resources Stock Performance

Nativo Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 3. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44.

Nativo Resources Company Profile

Nativo has interests in gold projects in Peru. The Company’s strategy is based on three core activities: primary gold mining, gold ore processing, and the recovery of gold from tailings. The Company has already acquired or optioned several projects for development and has identified additional opportunities for expansion. Nativo’s nearest-term objective is to scale operations on the Tesoro Gold Concession, focusing on the Bonanza and Morrocota mines. Nativo intends to allocate portions of free cash flow from mining and processing activities, and from future fund raises, to Bitcoin purchases and to hold Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve asset.

