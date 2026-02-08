Stephen Burns Sells 141,871 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 141,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263, for a total value of £373,120.73.

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 261 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 231.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.05. The company has a market capitalization of £435.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 21.51 EPS for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

