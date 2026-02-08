Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock.

SUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Suzano from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Suzano Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Suzano had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suzano will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Suzano Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,413,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Suzano by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 784,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 559,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 36.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,591,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 422,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

