Tether Global Investments Fund Buys 193,702 Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund bought 193,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $1,063,423.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 104,590,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,202,970.45. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, February 6th, Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 44,355 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $243,065.40.

On Thursday, February 5th, Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 538,955 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,915,746.55.

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 275.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 41.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rumble presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company’s primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

