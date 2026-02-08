Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,380,431 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,380,431 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $812,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,511,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,926,000 after acquiring an additional 441,177 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,503,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,588,323,000 after acquiring an additional 695,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $323.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.32 and its 200-day moving average is $271.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

