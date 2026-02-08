Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,657 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ATI were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ATI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,288,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ATI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,375,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,766,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 943,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,487,000 after acquiring an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter.

ATI opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,031,850.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,582.80. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,525,368.48. This represents a 28.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna set a $155.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

