Tomer Weingarten Sells 23,063 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 23,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $303,278.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,122,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,761,466.75. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $780,116.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tomer Weingarten sold 6,346 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $95,443.84.

On Thursday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,892,723.61.

On Monday, December 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $564,012.72.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE S opened at $13.22 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Key SentinelOne News

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The firm had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,781,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on S. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.