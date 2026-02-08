Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $323.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,524.48. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

