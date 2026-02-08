Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,286.39 on Thursday. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,354.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,354.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total value of $414,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,755.50. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 11,075 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.49, for a total transaction of $15,886,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,702,569.42. This trade represents a 57.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,485 shares of company stock valued at $331,932,850. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Transdigm Group by 311.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

