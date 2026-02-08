UMB Bank n.a. Buys 3,278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $323.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.