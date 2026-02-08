Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,228 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 209% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,541 call options.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 13,182,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,829,685.76. This trade represents a 45.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 413,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 352,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,791.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

