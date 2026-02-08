Ventas, Inc. $VTR Position Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,460,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,019.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 133,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,262,638.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,521,361.95. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,459 shares of company stock worth $10,152,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

