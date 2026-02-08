Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $555,900.00 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Lawton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $555,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,795.15. The trade was a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSBF opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.81. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 12.08%.The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waterstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 438,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waterstone Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company paid its quarterly dividend ($0.15; $0.60 annualized, ~3.2–3.3% yield) on Feb. 2, supporting income-oriented holders. MarketBeat WSBF

Company paid its quarterly dividend ($0.15; $0.60 annualized, ~3.2–3.3% yield) on Feb. 2, supporting income-oriented holders. Positive Sentiment: Latest quarterly results (announced Jan. 28) show $0.44 EPS and $37.17M revenue with a net margin ~12% — evidence of profitable operations that can undercut panic selling. MarketBeat WSBF

Latest quarterly results (announced Jan. 28) show $0.44 EPS and $37.17M revenue with a net margin ~12% — evidence of profitable operations that can undercut panic selling. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a buy, while others have trimmed to hold — consensus leans modestly positive but not unanimous. Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage is mixed: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a buy, while others have trimmed to hold — consensus leans modestly positive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own ~62.7% of shares, which can stabilize trading even when insiders sell significant blocks. Institutional Holdings

Institutional investors own ~62.7% of shares, which can stabilize trading even when insiders sell significant blocks. Negative Sentiment: Director Douglas S. Gordon sold 18,716 shares on Feb. 5 at an average $18.25 (SEC filing). The sale reduced his stake by ~3.2%. SEC Filing

Director Douglas S. Gordon sold 18,716 shares on Feb. 5 at an average $18.25 (SEC filing). The sale reduced his stake by ~3.2%. Negative Sentiment: Douglas S. Gordon also sold 15,000 shares on Feb. 4 at ~$18.55, trimming his position further. SEC Filing

Douglas S. Gordon also sold 15,000 shares on Feb. 4 at ~$18.55, trimming his position further. Negative Sentiment: Director Patrick S. Lawton executed multiple sales: 30,000 shares on Feb. 3 at $18.53 and another 19,255 shares reported on Feb. 4 at $18.64 — a large reduction (60.9% cut noted after the 30k sale). SEC Filing

Director Patrick S. Lawton executed multiple sales: 30,000 shares on Feb. 3 at $18.53 and another 19,255 shares reported on Feb. 4 at $18.64 — a large reduction (60.9% cut noted after the 30k sale). Negative Sentiment: EVP Julie Ann Glynn sold 20,929 shares on Feb. 2 at ~$18.19, leaving her with a materially smaller holding (reported ~70% reduction). SEC Filing

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc is a bank holding company based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its primary operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waterstone Bank, which offers deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management services. The company focuses on delivering relationship-based banking solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as retail customers.

In addition to traditional commercial and consumer banking, Waterstone Financial supports its clients with specialized financing, including real estate, equipment and asset-based lending.

