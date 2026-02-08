Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 39.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average of $180.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $209.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $232.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

