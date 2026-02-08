What is Brookline Cap M’s Estimate for CRDL FY2025 Earnings?

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Brookline Cap M issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Cap M analyst F. Ahmed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. Brookline Cap M currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRDL. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

CRDL opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 136.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 366.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded CRDL to a “Strong‑Buy,” highlighting bullish analyst sentiment that can spur buying interest from investors and funds. Zacks Upgrade

Brookline Capital Management upgraded CRDL to a “Strong‑Buy,” highlighting bullish analyst sentiment that can spur buying interest from investors and funds. Positive Sentiment: Brookline published detailed EPS estimates for 2025–2026 (quarterly losses around $0.07–$0.08; FY2026 forecast ≈ ($0.29)), which are modestly less negative than the consensus FY2026 estimate of ($0.33). The slightly improved outlook vs. consensus can be read as a relative improvement in near‑term expectations. Brookline Estimates

Brookline published detailed EPS estimates for 2025–2026 (quarterly losses around $0.07–$0.08; FY2026 forecast ≈ ($0.29)), which are modestly less negative than the consensus FY2026 estimate of ($0.33). The slightly improved outlook vs. consensus can be read as a relative improvement in near‑term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest data claims a “large increase” but simultaneously reports 0 shares short and NaN changes, with a days‑to‑cover of 0.0 — the figures look inconsistent and are unlikely to be a meaningful market driver until clarified by reliable data.

Published short‑interest data claims a “large increase” but simultaneously reports 0 shares short and NaN changes, with a days‑to‑cover of 0.0 — the figures look inconsistent and are unlikely to be a meaningful market driver until clarified by reliable data. Negative Sentiment: Brookline’s forecasts still show recurring quarterly losses and a negative FY outlook (company remains unprofitable). Ongoing losses limit valuation upside and mean the stock remains sensitive to funding, clinical, or regulatory news. Brookline Estimates

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

